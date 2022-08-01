Florida to get $70 million in transportation resilience money this year

Florida will get $70 million this fiscal year to address the effects of climate change on transportation infrastructure and evacuation routes as part of a new federal program.

In all, the program could send $364 million to the state for such projects over five years.

The Federal Highway Administration on Friday announced the funding, as it outlined the $7.3 billion Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation, or PROTECT, program.

Money for the program is coming from a federal infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in November.

In a news release, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the program is designed to “help communities protect their transportation infrastructure from extreme weather and improve routes that first responders and firefighters need during disasters.”

The money can be used for highway and transit projects, bicycle and pedestrian projects and port facilities that help improve evacuations or disaster relief.

