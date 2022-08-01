© 2022 WLRN
Gas prices across Florida fall below $4 a gallon following weeks of declines

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 1, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media

The average price of a gallon of gas in Florida has fallen below $4 a gallon for the first time since March.

According to a AAA news release, gas prices dropped an average of 17 cents the week ending July 31, and 96 cents a gallon since mid-June.

It is the seventh straight week of declines.

As of Monday, the average price is $3.91 a gallon.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, warns that prices could level out or increase depending on the oil and gas futures markets.

""After paying almost $5 a gallon just a couple months ago, Florida drivers are likely breathing a sigh of relief when seeing gas prices back below $4 a gallon," Jenkins said in a news release. "However, it's too early to tell just how long these sub-$4 gas prices will hang around. Oil and gasoline futures prices made notable gains last week. This could cause falling gas prices to level out or potentially increase, but it's too early to tell."

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying just under $3.89 a gallon.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
