Popcorn Frights knows what scares you . . .

South Floridians who love the kind of movies that can only be viewed through splayed fingers will be happy to know that their favorite horror film fest is back.

The 8th edition of the Popcorn Frights Film Festival runs from August 11 to August 21.

The South Florida-based festival will be a hybrid experience this year, offering both in-theater and virtual programming.

For the first time ever, Popcorn Frights is expanding its footprint to Miami Beach with a FREE weekend experience at the O Cinema South Beach.

This year's edition will include several world premieres, including the made-in-Miami Beach "Do Not Disturb" and the made-in-Florida "Breathing Happy."

There will also be a special 25th anniversary "under the stars" presentation of "The Fifth Element" in tribute to star Bruce Willis hosted at Lummus Park.

Popcorn Frights will also include a Horror Movie Trivia night hosted by Fangoria and ALTER with special prizes, as well as industry sessions and a rooftop party at South Beach's iconic The Betsy Hotel.

For more information, please visit popcornfrights.com.

