© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Viral Florida middle school assignment makes reference to 'stolen' 2020 election

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Ryan Callihan | The Bradenton Herald
Published September 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
school_supplies.jpg
Miami Herald

A tweet picturing an assignment from a teacher at Nolan Middle School near Bradenton, Florida, went viral Wednesday night because it made reference to claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.”

In a Twitter post, Ron Filipkowski, a Sarasota-based attorney and former Republican with a large following, shared part of study guide for a sixth-grade lesson called “How does a historian work?,” including sections on point of view and bias.

The example of bias is making waves because it refers to former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

Read more from our news partner at the Miami Herald.

News
Ryan Callihan | The Bradenton Herald
See stories by Ryan Callihan | The Bradenton Herald
Related Content
  1. Puerto Rican rapper Residente is challenging the definition of America
  2. Experts say a Trump-backed charity is pushing the boundaries of tax law
  3. Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device
  4. 20 were charged for voter fraud in Florida. Advocates say a broken system is to blame