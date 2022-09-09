Broward schools administrators told to resign over Parkland grand jury report

Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright informed three longtime administrators Thursday they need to resign or go on leave while they are investigated, School Board members said — the latest fallout from a statewide grand jury report about the troubled school district.

A fourth employee, Mary Coker, director of procurement and warehousing services, was expected to be given the same options, several School Board members said. But those plans were scrapped by late Thursday night due to her status as a whistleblower for the grand jury.

Cartwright took action Thursday against the other three — Chief of Staff Jeff Moquin; David Watkins, director of diversity and school climate; and Ron Morgan, assistant chief building official, sources confirmed.

Read more at our news partner, the Sun Sentinel.

