Local News

Lawyers for Parkland school shooter rest their case in surprise move

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Gerard Albert III
Published September 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz capital murder trial
Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel
/
South Florida Sun Sentinel
Assistant Public Defenders Melisa McNeill, left, and Tamara Curtis are shown during a sidebar discussion in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Lawyers for the Parkland school shooter made a surprise announcement this morning when they told the judge they were resting their case.

Lead attorney Melisa McNeill told the court that they planned to rest their case despite not calling all of their 80 witnesses. The move caught Judge Elizabeth Scherer and prosecutors off guard.

"I have never experienced this level of un-professionalism in my career. It's unbelievable,” Scherer said.

The day started with Scherer ready to “rock ‘n roll” with the next witness but quickly spiraled into her lambasting defense attorneys for not giving her a warning before their abrupt ending.

Lawyers then had to hurry to arrange a new schedule which includes the state’s rebuttal case and closing arguments.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III is back in Broward, where he grew up, after reporting on crime and public safety in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and West Palm Beach. Albert is a former WLRN intern who graduated from Florida International University.
See stories by Gerard Albert III
