Lawyers for Parkland school shooter rest their case in surprise move

Lawyers for the Parkland school shooter made a surprise announcement this morning when they told the judge they were resting their case.

Lead attorney Melisa McNeill told the court that they planned to rest their case despite not calling all of their 80 witnesses. The move caught Judge Elizabeth Scherer and prosecutors off guard.

"I have never experienced this level of un-professionalism in my career. It's unbelievable,” Scherer said.

The day started with Scherer ready to “rock ‘n roll” with the next witness but quickly spiraled into her lambasting defense attorneys for not giving her a warning before their abrupt ending.

Lawyers then had to hurry to arrange a new schedule which includes the state’s rebuttal case and closing arguments.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.