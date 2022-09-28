© 2022 WLRN
Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Wilkine Brutus
Published September 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.

As recovery efforts began, firefighters found cars overturned, roofs blown off top-floor apartments, and trees snapped by the wind slammed into buildings. Tree limbs were removed from roads.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told WLRN they’re currently surveying the whole county for any other reports of tornado damage.

For people affected by the damage in Kings Point, the American Red Cross and the county's Emergency Operations Center, EOC, are assisting residents with temporary housing.

As Hurricane Ian intensifies, tornado warnings throughout the county are still in effect.

The Emergency Operations Center in Palm Beach County yesterday upgraded the activation level to 2 and Palm Beach County officials issued a declaration of emergency "out of an abundance of caution."

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a reporter and producer for WLRN and a guest faculty member at the Poynter Institute. The South Florida native produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs.
