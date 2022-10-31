© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
'Horrifying': New clause quietly added to probation forms could help DeSantis 'voter fraud' pursuit

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Lawrence Mower
Published October 31, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
Ron DeSantis
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
/
FR121174 AP
FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

A week after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 people for alleged voter fraud, his administration quietly made a change that some say could help the state go after more people.

Starting in August, Floridians on probation have been required to sign an updated form placing the burden on them to determine if they’re eligible to vote.

Beneath warnings about remaining drug-free and reporting to their probation officer is the new message: “By signing this letter,” the updated form states, “you agree that you are solely responsible for determining if you are legally able to register to vote and that you must solely determine if you are lawfully qualified to vote.”

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Lawrence Mower
