© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Someone in California won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot

By Ayana Archie,
Laurel Wamsley
Published November 8, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Monday night's drawing is estimated to be a record $1.9 billion.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Monday night's drawing is estimated to be a record $1.9 billion.

The drawing for Monday night's record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed, as more time is needed to carry out security procedures, the California Lottery announced.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the state Lottery said.

The Multi-State Lottery Association confirmed the reasons for the delay, saying that a participating lottery needed additional time to process sales, The Associated Press reported.

The Powerball website said at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday "it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning."

All 48 jurisdictions must meet the security protocols before a drawing happens. Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

The current Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on Aug. 6 and has grown over three winless months. Lottery officials estimated that the odds of drawing the winning number at 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery officials said that a winner for the Monday drawing who opts for a lump sum payment would get an estimated $929.1 million, the AP reported. A winner who chooses an annuity to be annually paid over 29 years would get the full $1.9 billion.

If no winner is announced for the Monday drawing the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing would surpass $2 billion.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
News NewspowerballLotterysecurity
Ayana Archie
Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
See stories by Laurel Wamsley
Related Content
  1. Delaware Lottery says a woman claimed 2 6-figure prizes on the same day
  2. The Powerball prize rises to $1.5 billion, the 3rd-largest ever in the U.S.
  3. 'Predatory gambling' has helped the lottery reach sky-high jackpot, critics say
  4. Powerball prize soars to $1.2 billion after no winners were found on Monday