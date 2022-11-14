© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

Multiple students are dead from Virginia and Idaho university campuses, officials say

By Ayana Archie
Published November 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, statue of Thomas Jefferson is surrounded by fencing and a No Trespassing sign in front of the rotunda on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.
Steve Helber
/
AP
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, statue of Thomas Jefferson is surrounded by fencing and a No Trespassing sign in front of the rotunda on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

Updated November 14, 2022 at 5:12 AM ET

Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said.

Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police and university president Jim Ryan confirmed early Monday.

Police said the suspect, Chris Darnell Jones, was still at large early Monday. Police said he is armed and have ordered students to shelter in place. Jones was listed on the university's athletics website as a football player in 2018.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan said, adding that classes were cancelled Monday.

In Moscow, Idaho, police there said they are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus. Police have called the deaths suspected homicides.

"The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community," police said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ayana Archie
