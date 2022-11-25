© 2022 WLRN
Dalip the elephant, a Zoo Miami staple for decades, has died at age 56

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Douglas Hanks
Published November 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST
Dalip, an elephant who lived at Zoo Miami and its predecessor in Key Biscayne for decades, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at age 56.
Ron Magill
/
Zoo Miami
Dalip — believed to be the oldest male elephant in the United States and an icon at the Miami zoo dating back to its original Key Biscayne location — died Thursday at his home in Zoo Miami after months of declining health and weight loss. He was 56.

After a birth in captivity in India, Dalip arrived in South Florida as a calf in the 1960s. He was the only surviving mammal from the original Crandon Park Zoo, a county facility that moved to expanded quarters in South Miami-Dade in 1980.

Dalip, who stood more than 10 feet tall and weighed more than 10,000 pounds at his healthiest, lived there for his adult life, except for a three-year residence in a Central Florida elephant sanctuary in the 1990s while Dade County rebuilt its zoo after Hurricane Andrew.

Read more at our news partner The Miami Herald.

Douglas Hanks
See stories by Douglas Hanks
