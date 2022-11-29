© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

A DeSantis voter fraud case ends with 'no contest plea'

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Lawrence Mower
Published November 29, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, where he announced that the state's new Office of Election Crimes and Security is in the process of arresting 20 individuals across the state for voter fraud.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, where he announced that the state's new Office of Election Crimes and Security is in the process of arresting 20 individuals across the state for voter fraud.

One of the 20 people arrested by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security force accepted a plea deal on Monday that allows her to avoid any punishment.

Tampa resident Romona Oliver, 56, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of voting during the 2020 election while ineligible. In exchange, statewide prosecutors dropped another felony charge of “false swearing” when she registered to vote.

Oliver was sentenced to credit for time served; she spent a few hours in the Hillsborough County jail on Aug. 18, the same day that DeSantis held a news conference announcing the first arrests for his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Lawrence Mower
