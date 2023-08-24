WLRN announces string of new hires and promotions as Tom Hudson returns

WLRN News welcomes two veteran journalists to its award-winning newsroom, including former newsroom leader and program host Tom Hudson.

Hudson — who left WLRN News last year for a top role at WAMU, the NPR member station in Washington, D.C. — has returned as senior economics editor and special correspondent.

In this newly created position, Hudson will draw on his decades of experience reporting on business and economics and his deep knowledge of South Florida, producing reports for the radio and WLRN.org as well as contributing to special projects and events. Hudson will also host live coverage of breaking news and special events.

Hudson is WLRN's former top newsroom manager and the former host of the weekly public affairs shows The Florida Roundup and The South Florida Roundup . He also created, hosted and produced The Sunshine Economy , a WLRN program that featured weekly conversations and stories about South Florida's business community.

Hudson makes his return to hosting The Florida Roundup program on Friday, Aug. 25. His first show back will dive into the changes coming to higher education in Florida. The new format of the show will evolve to bring listeners more stories from around the state each week.

“I’m thrilled to return to WLRN and eager to report again on one of the world’s most dynamic regional economies and host The Florida Roundup," Hudson said. "When we created this program in 2016, the goal was to have a platform for Floridians across the state to hear from and talk with newsmakers, journalists and each other.

"Those ambitions remain today as we refresh the program to continue to service audiences throughout Florida.”

Sarah Mobley Smith has also joined WLRN as senior editor, overseeing WLRN News' feature reporting for coverage of health care, Broward County, the Florida Keys, the Americas and immigrant communities.

Smith replaces Jessica Bakeman, who was promoted to director of enterprise journalism in February as part of a leadership transition. Smith is the newest member of WLRN News' management team, joining Bakeman as well as VP of News Sergio Bustos and Director of Daily News and Original Live Programming Caitie Muñoz.

Smith comes to WLRN News from the NPR member station in Charlotte, N.C., where she has served as senior editor of WFAE's race and equity team . Previously, Smith spent more than two decades at NPR, where she worked as a senior producer and director of flagship shows “All Things Considered” and “Weekend Edition Saturday with Scott Simon.”

"It's a privilege to continue my career in public broadcasting and to work alongside journalists who are committed to providing coverage that is needed in our community," Smith said. "I look forward to bringing stories with various points of view that will be a reflection of the community we serve."

The addition of two new editors comes at a time of unprecedented growth for WLRN News, which in recent months launched its first investigations team and revamped the weekday arts and culture program Sundial , now hosted by Carlos Frías. The team has also honed its approach to serving digital audiences, including by publishing a new daily live blog and leveraging collaborations with news partners including PolitiFact Florida .

Also in recent months, WLRN Americas Editor Tim Padgett and WLRN Engagement Editor Katie Cohen have launched a weekly newsletter featuring original reporting and curated news coverage on Latin America and the Caribbean and how they intersect with the South Florida community. Padgett has also taken the helm as host of the South Florida Roundup.

Natu Tweh, former South Florida Roundup producer and morning news producer, has been promoted to continuity host after Joe Johnson's retirement. In an expanded role, he will also report stories part time.

Replacing Tweh as morning news producer is Ammy Sanchez, a former intern and also part-time producer of the South Florida Roundup. She is now a full-time member of the WLRN News team, producing morning newscasts.

Alyssa Ramos was also recently promoted to a newly created digital producer position. Previously,she was WLRN's morning news producer.

Ramos now works under Sergio Bustos with Digital News Editor Matheus Sanchez and Katie Cohen to populate the daily news blog and publish timely and accurate digital stories from staff reporters and news partners.