British Intelligence Needs Internet Specialists

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now the last word in business today comes from one of Britain's intelligence agencies. It's struggling to find Internet specialists so it's tried to go viral with the phrase Can You Crack It. That's the name of a website. GCHQ is spreading around social media networks. GCHQ stands for Government Communications Headquarters. Sounds harmless enough. The spy agency is targeting computer whizzes, maybe even hackers who may not be exposed to traditional advertising and who don't know the agency could use their talents. Those who crack the code will be redirected to the agency's jobs website and invited to apply. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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