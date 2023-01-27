© 2023 WLRN
A new homeowner in the U.K. found himself stuck between a sofa and a hard place

Published January 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Luke Ansell, a new homeowner in the U.K., recently found himself stuck between a sofa and a hard place. Delivery workers left his new custom-made couch jammed in a staircase in his two-story home. Thankfully, some pals rushed over to help him move the new piece of furniture upstairs. To get the couch unstuck, the friends had to...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FRIENDS")

DAVID SCHWIMMER: (As Ross Geller) Pivot. Pivot.

(LAUGHTER)

SCHWIMMER: (As Ross Geller) Pivot.

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

