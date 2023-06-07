Chris Licht is out at CNN after a series of missteps

Chris Licht came into the top spot at CNN pronouncing he had a clear view of what was wrong with the cable news channel, the vision to fix it, and the corporate backing that would enable him to turn the ship around.

Barely more than a year later, with the channel's battered ratings further sagging, the formats for key shows still in doubt, internal strife at crisis levels, a botched town hall with former President Donald Trump to explain, and journalists inside CNN still questioning what his vision is, Licht is gone, having lost the support of the corporate patron who wooed him to the network, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav.

Licht had argued that CNN had strayed too far from its roots, and spent much of his time publicly condemning the network's coverage of Trump, Covid-19 pandemic, and many other key subjects. According to colleagues at CNN, that created a deep internal rift, as did his near-constant focus on how CNN had operated under his predecessor, Jeff Zucker.

While his remarks on the network's overheated focus on Trump found some sympathies within CNN, Licht's more recent remarks about Covid coverage, contained in a 13,000-word profile by The Atlantic's Tim Alberta, uniformly outraged journalists there.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.