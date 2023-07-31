Parents share what they learned from watching 'Bluey'
The anthropomorphic cattle dog has been captivating her target audience and then some. We spoke to parents about how the show has provided comfort and guidance in the wild world of parenting.
Who is she? Bluey Heeler is a six-year-old Australian blue heeler that is the protagonist of her eponymous children's show — as well as several toy collections, an album, books and a popular stage show.
What's the big deal? Aside from her name dominating the search bar suggestions on YouTube as soon as you begin typing the word "blue..."?
Want more on the entertainment industry? Listen to Consider This on the future of Black owned media.
What are people saying? Pretty good stuff! NPR's Scott Detrow spoke to some Bluey viewers on why they're drawn to the program from down under.
Linda McGee, a Chicago area mom of two, on why she first got into it:
It's taught me to really just play along and just tap into my childlike innocence and sense of wonder. There's so many things that I've done that I probably would never do if I wasn't watching Bluey. I probably would not be, like, a horsey ride or, like, a car driving to the grocery store for some reason.
Joseph Peterson, a Frederick, Md. dad of one, on which episode first caught his attention:
For me, I think that episode is Sleepytime.
It's just so heartwarming and empathetic, I think both for the difficulty it is for children — it really sees them in kind of the struggles to stay in their own bed at night — and also, it's really empathetic towards the parents' point of view, right? What that struggle can mean, going back and forth from bedroom to bedroom to the bathroom, to sharing space on the bed or on the floor.
And Mari Brisco, a mother of one in New Orleans on how she found herself totally engrossed with the show:
So my daughter was born eight weeks early. So I've always worried, in the back of my head like, "Oh, my God, is she hitting the right milestones at this age and everything?" And even watching that episode [Baby Race] I was like, "It's OK. You know, she's going to crawl when she crawls. She's going to talk when she talks."
So, what now?
Learn more:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.