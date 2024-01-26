© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Counterfeiters have a new scheme to make money: Board games

By Ari Shapiro,
Christopher IntagliataGurjit Kaur
Published January 26, 2024 at 4:56 PM EST

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Polygon editor Charlie Hall about the growing trend of counterfeit board games.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR Breaking News All Things Considered
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.
More On This Topic