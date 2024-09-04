Injuries are reported in a shooting at a Georgia high school

Updated September 04, 2024 at 13:20 PM ET

Police agencies rushed to Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Ga., on Wednesday after a shooting was reported. A suspect is in custody, officials said. It's not yet known how many people were shot, or how badly they were hurt.

Grady Hospital in Atlanta tells NPR that it "received one gunshot wound victim from Apalachee High School in Barrow County."

Another local hospital declined to say whether it had any patients from the school, but media outlets in Georgia report at least two other casualties. NPR has reached out to law enforcement agencies for more details.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said its agents were “on site assisting local, state, & federal law enforcement” who are investigating the violence.

Reports of a shooting came in shortly after 10:20 a.m., according to a statement from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office cited by local media.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Gov. Brian Kemp said.

“We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation,” the governor added.

