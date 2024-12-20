© 2024 WLRN
From exploring the sun to the dating scene, NPR's can't-miss podcasts from 2024

By Jessica Green,
Jack Mitchell
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:36 PM EST
NHPR; NPR; WFAE; Boise State Public Radio; WWNO & WRKF

2024 was an epic year for podcasts across the NPR Network. With less than two weeks left before 2025, now is the time to catch up on a few of our favorite shows and seasons of the year.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Embedded: The Black Gate - NPR

/ NPR
NPR

Sea Change - WWNO & WRKF

/ WWNO & WRKF
WWNO & WRKF

Beyond All Repair - WBUR

/ WBUR
WBUR

Lost Patients - KUOW

/ KUOW
KUOW

TED Radio Hour - NPR

/ NPR
NPR

On The Media: The Harvard Plan - WNYC Radio

/ WNYC
WNYC

Landslide - WFAE

/ WFAE
WFAE

It's Been A Minute - NPR

/ NPR
NPR

Extremely American - Boise State Public Radio

/ Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio

Lost Notes - KCRW

/ KCRW
KCRW

Blindspot - WNYC Studios

/ WNYC Studios
WNYC Studios

The Youth Development Center - NHPR

/ NHPR
NHPR

Short Wave - NPR

/ NPR
NPR

NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR Breaking News
Jessica Green
Jack Mitchell
