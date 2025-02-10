What was your worst Valentine's Day gift fail? NPR wants to hear all about it 

Flowers and chocolates on Valentine's Day are fine — but sometimes you want to go bigger.

Bigger, however, is not always better.

And NPR wants to hear about a Valentine's Day grand gesture, gift or surprise that did not go as you planned.

Perhaps you bought an amazing gift.

Maybe you planned a romantic getaway.

You might have written a heartfelt song or a deep and prophetic poem.

You might have declared your love on a billboard.

You can tell us about your Valentine's Day fail in the form below.

Your answers could be used on air or online.

Please submit your story to us by Wednesday, February 12.

