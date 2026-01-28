Don't worry about the AI bubble, say elites at World Economic Forum

This week, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved its Doomsday Clock closer to midnight than ever before, citing potentially “dire consequences” from the “AI arms race.”

Artificial intelligence was also widely discussed last week in Davos, Switzerland, where the world’s rich and powerful gathered for the World Economic Forum.

The technology has the potential to upend the labor market and the economy, said its creators, but everyone in Davos is convinced they won’t be the ones left holding the bag when the bubble pops. Meanwhile, models that improve on their own are AI’s next big thing.

Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios, speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

