A letter lost in Britain in 1916 is finally delivered 100 years later

Published February 17, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

London resident Finlay Glen got a letter in the mail with the wrong name and address. He tried to figure out where it came from. The postage gave him a surprising clue - a penny stamp of Britain's King George V. The letter was more than a hundred years old. The Royal Mail says it doesn't know how or why it's taken a century to deliver the letter. Glen says he wants to share it with the intended recipient's family. Hopefully they have email.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

