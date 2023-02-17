A letter lost in Britain in 1916 is finally delivered 100 years later

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

London resident Finlay Glen got a letter in the mail with the wrong name and address. He tried to figure out where it came from. The postage gave him a surprising clue - a penny stamp of Britain's King George V. The letter was more than a hundred years old. The Royal Mail says it doesn't know how or why it's taken a century to deliver the letter. Glen says he wants to share it with the intended recipient's family. Hopefully they have email.

