Gerry Holmes is the NPR managing editor for enterprise and planning. He leads, plans, and coordinates NPR's long-form journalism in collaboration with NPR's reporting desks, radio shows, and digital platforms. Prior to this role, Holmes was a deputy managing editor for NPR News from 2013-2017, leading and coordinating the newsroom in the 24-hour daily news cycle.
As a public media organization, WLRN provides free and accessible news service to the public. Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.