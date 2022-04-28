Gerard Albert III covers Broward County for WLRN.

Before joining WLRN full time, he reported on crime and public safety in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He was awarded the South Carolina Press Association's first place award for profile writing and third place for enterprise reporting.

Gerard also reported on crime and public safety in West Palm Beach, where he reported on the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system.

Gerard earned his Bachelors degree from Florida International University where he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the student newspaper.