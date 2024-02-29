Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
As Miami-Dade County considers new standards for outdoor workers on the back of a record-breaking summer, Florida lawmakers look set to pass legislation which would make local heat protections "void and unenforceable" — while also delaying for four years the state’s own ability to enact standards.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ motivation for signing a congressional map that eliminated North Florida’s only district where African American voters could elect their candidate of choice was at the center of a federal trial that ended this week.
A federal trial over Florida’s congressional map could wrap up this week after attorneys for civil rights groups and voters suing over North Florida’s districts rested their case on Monday.
The trial begins Tuesday morning. Several civil rights groups and voters are challenging the map. They argue that it intentionally discriminates against Black voters.
Black voters in Florida could regain a congressional district where they make up a sizable share of the population, if voting rights groups prevail in an ongoing legal battle.
A new Florida law will remove dog breed, weight and size restrictions in Miami-Dade County and all public housing authorities in the state on Oct. 1.
Voter registration groups that primarily serving Hispanic and Latino communities are suing to block a new Florida law that will make it harder for them to operate.
Civil rights groups have organized a "rolling bus tour" across Florida this week to protest recent policies on a range of issues, including education, voting, abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.
Witness testimony on the third day of former Tallahassee Mayor and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum's trial focused on the first count against him: lying to the FBI.
Florida lawmakers are moving forward with a bipartisan plan to regulate the use of kratom, an herbal supplement that causes opioid- and stimulant-like effects.
The Florida Senate unanimously passed a plan to build more affordable housing, the second day of the 60-day regular lawmaking session.
A bill that would remove mandatory training and fees to carry a concealed weapon in Florida passed in the Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Monday.