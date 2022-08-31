Weekly, Wednesdays

As recently as 1955 there were virtually no immigrants held in detention in the U.S. Today, the federal government holds tens of thousands of migrants a day, across 130 purpose-built centers spread across the country, with the ‘border crisis’ never far from the headlines. But the story of how we got here did not start at the Mexican border - it started on Florida’s shores, 50 years ago.

WLRN News’ podcast Detention By Design will take you through the arrival of Haitian and Cuban migrants by boat in the 1970s and 1980s and how it shaped the immigration and detention system that we have in this country.

Through deep, personal histories and meticulously compiled archival materials, the limited series tells the little-known story of how crude experiments in small Florida jails served as proof of concept for this sprawling national detention network.

Beyond the experience of Haitian refugees, who first arrived in 1972 as they fled a brutal dictatorship, the fallout from a mass exodus of 125,000 Cubans to Florida in 1980 is explored in the series. Although the vast majority of Cubans who arrived during the Mariel Boat Lift were immediately processed and released, many Cubans were transferred to holding centers in repurposed military bases across the U.S. as they awaited release. The experience would forever impact how many immigrants are treated upon arrival.

The disparate treatment of Cuban and Haitian refugees also illustrates how Cold War-era anxieties helped shape a modern system that is tinged with racism and double standards. Detention By Design is a six-episode series that is equal parts domestic and international in scope. In it, we meet dictators of all stripes; people who risked lives trying to find freedom; politicians confronted with difficult realities; and attorneys and activists who fought for the Land of the Free to be worthy of its name.

Detention by Design is funded by The Shepard Broad Foundation in honor of its founder whose immigration story includes detention at age 14, but also includes the warm embrace of the Miami community.