Sundial
Monday through Thursday at 1 p.m.
There's no place anywhere else in the country quite like South Florida. From the Keys all the way up the Palm Beaches , WLRN's daily program Sundial brings you the stories that make our home unique. Interviews about news, politics, music, sports, arts, and food, all with a local twist.
Are you a book lover? Sundial has a monthly book club dedicated to read, share and discuss books and characters that are unique to South Florida. You can join the conversation here.
Do you love live music? Sundial brings you the best of the local music scene in its Live from the 305 concerts. Check out the latest performance, as well as a conversation with the artists, here.
Latest Episodes
School board races usually don’t get much hype. That might be changing this election season.
A Colombian band's song “Nuestra Cancion” hit number one on the TikTok U.S. chart. We discuss the impact and pressures that TikTok is having on how music is being created today.
We’re retooling Sundial — you’ll now be hearing shorter ‘Sundial Now’ segments that reflect our community, starting today. We want you to be a part of the retooling process as we enter this new era of the show. See how you can participate at the bottom of this story.
The latest from the Parkland trial. We take a closer look at deep space. Plus, how a lifeguard shortage is affecting South Florida beaches. And for this month’s Sundial Book Club we chat about the River of Grass.
Secretary of State talks about elections, cleaning up Biscayne Bay, and a young filmmakers' festivalWe look at WLRN Reporter Wilkine Brutus’ conversation with Florida's Secretary of State, Cord Byrd. Plus, there's tons of trash piling up in Biscayne Bay, other waterways and mangrove regions. Also, we meet one of the young people in the Miami 4 Social Change Youth Film Festival.
A UM professor working with artificial intelligence discusses the possibility of our computers growing conscious. Also, we look at the giant African land snail for Wildlife Thursday. And we say goodbye to one of our own — WLRN Keys reporter Nan Klingener is moving on to new adventures.
Florida’s election police, emergency response training for residents, a legendary local sports broadcasterThere’s a new office of election security in Florida. Plus, how you can get involved in helping your community during natural disasters and emergencies. And we learn about the legacy of one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting in Miami.
Venezuelans are asking for more protections in the U.S. as many continue to flee human rights violations in their home country. Plus, some South Florida doctors argue lawmakers without medical expertise shouldn't be making laws around abortion. And Sundial’s Solar Series continues.
Following up on last week’s solar panel conversation, we continue answering your questions about solar. Plus, federal research shows 1 in 5 young people below 18 years old is struggling with their mental health. And some of Florida’s most iconic wildlife, like alligators and manatees, are welcoming travelers at the airport in Fort Lauderdale in a photo exhibit.
Florida’s new restrictions on abortion access, new laws and the impact on this year’s elections. Plus, where you can find meals for the summer while school is out. And a man who rowed a boat across the Atlantic to make a statement about people’s carbon footprint.