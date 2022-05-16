Condo reform and abortion access, Surfside victims’ settlement, Miami Marlins

On this Monday, May 16, edition of Sundial:

Condo reform possibilities and access to abortion

After the tragic condo collapse in Surfside last summer, no condo safety reform has been passed at the statewide level.

As we edge closer to the one-year mark since the traumatic event, Democrats in Congress still want to see state lawmakers take action in Tallahassee.

Sundial host Luis Hernandez spoke with South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, about condo safety reform measures, as well as the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft about access to abortion and the future of Roe vs. Wade.

Surfside victims' settlement

Victims of the Surfside condo collapse have reached a nearly $1 billion settlement.

The defendants include insurance companies and engineers tied to the tragedy that killed 98 people last summer. The official cause of the collapse is still unknown.

The settlement, which was announced last week, is pending approval. Next, will come the emotional process of dividing that money.

“Each case is it is its own circumstance, but it's not just some just like made-up sort of number. You look at a variety of factors to help evaluate,” said Sean Domnick on Sundial. He is an attorney with the firm Domnick, Cunningham & Whalen based out of West Palm Beach.

“In Florida, we don't really talk about it being the value of the life. In fact, we're not allowed to say that or argue that in front of a jury. Instead, it is the pain and the suffering in the loss of companionship of the survivors, the spouses, the children, the parents of those that were so harmed or those that were injured … that's what they're going to do here in ultimately determining who it is, how much each survivor is going to get.”

Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are a team that has had a lot of struggles on the field.

They are near the bottom of the National League in baseball and have been a losing team for years.

But, give them some credit.

Two of the three top executives for the team are women. Kim Ng is the first-ever female general manager of any sports club in North America. And Caroline O’Connor is the team’s chief operating officer.

O’Connor joined Sundial to talk about what it takes to build a winning team, the departure of Derek Jeter and why she left the finance world for a job in baseball.