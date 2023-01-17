Sundial: How FIU's longest-serving professor helped build the university from scratch

There’s no handbook for building a university from scratch. But if there were, Stephen Fain would be one of the authors.

He’s one of Florida International University’s founding professors. The original group that transformed an old airport near the Everglades into the fifth-largest public university in the country.

Today, FIU has campuses across South Florida and in Washington, D.C. Even in China and Italy.

But it wasn’t like that when Fain got here in 1971.

They brought him to discuss a job at a dusty construction site. There were shipping containers and old airplane parts lying around. It required some imagination.

Fain was being given the chance to build a university from the ground up. He would help decide what was going to be taught and how — what kind of school it would be. It was a blank canvas.

More than 50 years later, Fain is FIU’s longest-serving faculty member. And now, he’s retiring.

Courtesy of Florida International University An old plane sits by the Charles E. Perry (Primera Casa) building.

