© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sun_Dial_Final_1600.png
Sundial

Sundial: How FIU's longest-serving professor helped build the university from scratch

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published January 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
stephen-fain-800.jpeg
Courtesy of Florida International University
Stephen Fain is one of the founding members of Florida International University.

There’s no handbook for building a university from scratch. But if there were, Stephen Fain would be one of the authors.

He’s one of Florida International University’s founding professors. The original group that transformed an old airport near the Everglades into the fifth-largest public university in the country.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

Today, FIU has campuses across South Florida and in Washington, D.C. Even in China and Italy.

But it wasn’t like that when Fain got here in 1971.

They brought him to discuss a job at a dusty construction site. There were shipping containers and old airplane parts lying around. It required some imagination.

Fain was being given the chance to build a university from the ground up. He would help decide what was going to be taught and how — what kind of school it would be. It was a blank canvas.

More than 50 years later, Fain is FIU’s longest-serving faculty member. And now, he’s retiring.

2199823277_1ae1c1bdb0_o.jpg
Courtesy of Florida International University
An old plane sits by the Charles E. Perry (Primera Casa) building.

On Sundial's previous episode, Dorothy Jenkins Fields reflected on her experiences marching with Martin Luther King Jr. as a college student in Atlanta. She went on the found the Black Archives at the Lyric Theater when she returned home to Miami.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial NewsLocal NewsFlorida International University
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. She previously produced Morning Edition newscasts at WLRN and anchored the midday news. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena