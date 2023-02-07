Sundial: Shark diving, war zones and now, retirement. What's next for Kerry Sanders?

Kerry Sanders was always on the move.

He reported from all 50 states as an NBC News correspondent. 65 countries. He stepped on every continent on earth—even Antarctica.

You might know Sanders from the Today show. You might have seen him diving with sharks, rappelling down the side of a cliff or jumping out of an airplane.

You probably saw him doing more serious work, too. Like reporting from Iraq, where he was embedded with Marines. He also covered the 2018 Parkland shooting and the Surfside collapse. He lives in South Florida, so of course, there were hurricanes.

Courtesy of Kerry Sanders NBC correspondent Kerry Sanders reporting for the Today show from Venice on Florida's Gulf Coast.

For almost 200 days a year, he was always on the move. Not even Sanders can keep that pace up.

After 32 years, he retired from NBC and the Today show.

The pandemic forced him to stay put for a while. He and his wife, Deborah, a journalist herself, realized maybe it was time to do more of that — together.

But for a guy who’s been traveling the world since he was a boy, we suspect they have interesting plans.

On the Feb. 7 episode of Sundial, he joined us to talk about how he got to this point in his career and where he's going next.

