Best Of: Local author Jonathan Escoffery, FIU founding professor retires, activist and Parkland survivor Aalayah Eastmond

Published March 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Author Jonathan Escoffery, who was nominated for talks about his first book, "If I Survive You." We also hear from one of FIU's founding professors, who just recently retired after serving the university for over 50 years. Finally, activist and Parkland survivor Aalayah Eastmond joins us on the five-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She tells us about her work to fight gun violence and what's on her music playlist these days.

