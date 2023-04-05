Sundial: Miami's Black queer community receives its flowers with this new exhibit

To be queer and Black in Miami — it’s nothing new.

There have been queer Black anthropologists. Designers and artists and singers. Drag queens. And drag kings.

Elisa Baena / WLRN Installation by Loni Johnson at the “Give Them Their Flowers” exhibit at the Little Haiti Cultural Center.

Also, every day queer Black folks just living their lives.

That’s the point of the new art exhibit, “Give Them Their Flowers.” It’s showing at the Little Haiti Cultural Center through April 23.

The exhibit aims to bring to light all the ways that queer Black people are an intricate part of Miami. And it hopes to give them their flowers — that is, to honor the trailblazers while they’re still living.

“Give Them Their Flowers” uses interviews with more than 40 Black, queer elders to tell this story.

It's led by community historian and founder of Black Miami-Dade Nadege Green and co-curated by Marie Vickles.

The Miami Herald called it the “most relevant exhibition in Miami right now.”

On Sundial's April 5 episode, artist Loni Johnson joined us to talk about her part of the exhibit. Her installation honors the people it was too late to honor in life. She invites us to remember and show love.

Johnson tells us why it speaks as much to Miami’s past as it does to its present.

