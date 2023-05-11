© 2023 WLRN
Sun_Dial_Final_1600.png
Sundial

How Supreme Court drama and La Vaquita shaped the host of WNYC's 'More Perfect'

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published May 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT
Julia_Longoria_photo_credit_Amy_Pearl.jpeg
Amy Pearl
/
Julia Longoria
Julia Longoria is the host and managing editor of the podcast “More Perfect” from WNYC. She got her start in radio at her hometown public radio station––WLRN.

It was the contradictions in the politics of the Supreme Court that made Miami native Julia Longoria curious.

Curious enough to host the popular podcast, More Perfect from WNYC Studios. It looks at how real-life drama in the cases brought before the Supreme Court shape American culture.

The roots of Julia’s interests begin at home — and the contradictions she saw highlighted in South Florida.

MorePerfect_showsquare_1400x1400_branded.png
WNYC
/
The podcast “More Perfect” from WNYC is about “how the Supreme Court got so supreme.”

She grew up in what she calls the conservative bubble of a Catholic high school environment. Then she went away to a liberal Ivy League school.

Those two different points of view stayed with her. You can hear it even in her earliest radio pieces when she was an intern here at WLRN.

While at our station, she reported on protests over the detainees at the U.S. military base in Guantanamo Bay and the split identity of the Farm Stores — which she and so many other Latinos just know as La Vaquita.

The first episode of Season 4 of More Perfect is available in the usual podcast places.

On the May 11 episode of Sundial, Longoria joined us to discuss how Miami helped shape her worldview and the new season of her podcast More Perfect.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
