How Supreme Court drama and La Vaquita shaped the host of WNYC's 'More Perfect'

It was the contradictions in the politics of the Supreme Court that made Miami native Julia Longoria curious.

Curious enough to host the popular podcast, More Perfect from WNYC Studios. It looks at how real-life drama in the cases brought before the Supreme Court shape American culture.

The roots of Julia’s interests begin at home — and the contradictions she saw highlighted in South Florida.

WNYC / The podcast “More Perfect” from WNYC is about “how the Supreme Court got so supreme.”

She grew up in what she calls the conservative bubble of a Catholic high school environment. Then she went away to a liberal Ivy League school.

Those two different points of view stayed with her. You can hear it even in her earliest radio pieces when she was an intern here at WLRN.

While at our station, she reported on protests over the detainees at the U.S. military base in Guantanamo Bay and the split identity of the Farm Stores — which she and so many other Latinos just know as La Vaquita.

The first episode of Season 4 of More Perfect is available in the usual podcast places.

On the May 11 episode of Sundial, Longoria joined us to discuss how Miami helped shape her worldview and the new season of her podcast More Perfect.

