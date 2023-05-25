Digging into the local scene with South Florida's newest food editor

South Florida is always in such transition, that sometimes it’s nice to talk to someone who’s been here long enough to really know it — someone like journalist Connie Ogle.

Connie’s been a reporter at the Miami Herald for more than 35 years. She’s also what feels like a rarity — a local. A Broward native who still lives north of the Miami-Dade County line.

Connie’s the newly named food editor of the Miami Herald now.

In her decades at the paper, she’s worked in every area of the newsroom, except sports. Don’t ask her to be objective about the Miami Heat. She loves them too much.

The last time she was on the show, she was talking to us about books. She was the editor of the Herald books section for years. And she’s still a prominent book reviewer. Last year she read 110 books.

On the May 25 episode of Sundial, Ogle joined us to talk about her new role as food editor. She recently wrote about the latest Miami restaurants to win a Michelin star.

On Sundial's previous episode, Marshall L. Davis Jr. joined us to talk about how the show he’s bringing to Florida Memorial University, Revelations in Rhythm, is closer to his heart, his soul and the soles of his feet.

