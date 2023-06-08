© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundial

These South Florida students are tackling book bans and language barriers

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published June 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Stephanie Balderas (left) and Brooke Simmons (right) are two recipients of the 2023 Silver Knight awards.
Miami Herald
Stephanie Balderas (left) and Brooke Simmons (right) are two recipients of the 2023 Silver Knight awards.

Great ideas like the ones Stephanie Balderas and Brooke Simmons came up with can start small.

They can start with a problem, a challenge or just something that makes you angry. And then those problems can seed something that blossoms into a solution.

Brooke and Stephanie both took problems they saw in the world and turned them into public service projects. For it, they were named among 30 Silver Knight Award winners. The annual awards honor high school seniors who found solutions to problems in South Florida.

Stephanie hated seeing one of her favorite books banned. Books taught her how to read when her family moved here from Mexico. So she set out to put precious, banned books into the hands of anyone who wanted them.

Brooke’s family immigrated from Ethiopia. When she and her grandfather had trouble communicating, she designed a system for English speakers to learn his language — and about their culture.

On the June 8 episode of Sundial, two Silver Knight winners from Miami-Dade and Broward County: Brooke Simmons and Stephanie Balderas, respectively, joined us to talk about their projects.

On Sundial's previous episode, Adam Vargas, also known as Atomik, joined us to talk about the evolution of his signature smiling orange.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial Local NewsNewsSilver Knight Awardsforeign languagebanned books
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
See stories by Helen Acevedo