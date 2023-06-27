The life of Walshy Fire: From Miami to stages across the world

The music that the artist Walshy Fire helped create has played on the biggest stages all over the world.

Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Tomorrowland in Belgium.

With his music group, Major Lazer, Walshy Fire has collaborated with just about any major artist you can name from Travis Scott to Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé.

But before he was Walshy Fire, he was Leighton Paul Walsh. He grew up right here, in Miami — Carol City to be exact.

And how he went from DJing backyard parties to hyping massive crowds all over the world? That’s the subject of a short documentary streaming on PBS titled Walshy Fire: Pull Up. It's directed by Alicia G. Edwards.

With Major Lazer, Walshy influenced the sound of pop culture. He did it by tying together the sounds of his home. Jamaican dancehall to EDM. Afro beats to Miami Bass.

He even founded that vinyl bar in Wynwood that everyone loves, Dante’s Hifi.

