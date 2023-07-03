Artist Helado Negro says South Florida, his music speak for themselves

When you hear Helado Negro’s music, you can hear our hometown. Actually, you can feel it.

Helado Negro is the stage name for Roberto Carlos Lange. It means black ice cream. It makes you think, “That sounds weird, but I want to try it.”

Helado Negro grew up in South Florida. Listening to DJ Laz on Power 96 and spending whole days at the beach with his Ecuadorian parents. He’s been performing as Helado Negro for more than a decade and has more than 10 albums and EPs. He writes songs in English and Spanish with the grace and occasional flubs of a bilingual kid.

His music’s been described as celestial. Electronic. Dreamy. Those sound like abstractions, but we hear the rhythm of the rain on sunburned pavement. He’s absorbed our landscape and knows how to reflect it.

Helado Negro was recently in town to perform at The Ground in downtown Miami.

Deyson Rodriguez / Roberto Carlos Lange performs under the stage name Helado Negro.

On the July 3 episode of Sundial, Helado Negro sat down with Sundial producer Elisa Baena to talk about his relationship to movement, performance and South Florida's landscape.

