Sundial

Artist Helado Negro says South Florida, his music speak for themselves

By Carlos Frías,
Elisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published July 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
Helado Negro performing at The Ground in downtown Miami in May of 2023.
When you hear Helado Negro’s music, you can hear our hometown. Actually, you can feel it.

Helado Negro is the stage name for Roberto Carlos Lange. It means black ice cream. It makes you think, “That sounds weird, but I want to try it.”

Helado Negro grew up in South Florida. Listening to DJ Laz on Power 96 and spending whole days at the beach with his Ecuadorian parents. He’s been performing as Helado Negro for more than a decade and has more than 10 albums and EPs. He writes songs in English and Spanish with the grace and occasional flubs of a bilingual kid.

His music’s been described as celestial. Electronic. Dreamy. Those sound like abstractions, but we hear the rhythm of the rain on sunburned pavement. He’s absorbed our landscape and knows how to reflect it.

Helado Negro was recently in town to perform at The Ground in downtown Miami.

Roberto Carlos Lange performs under the stage name Helado Negro.
On the July 3 episode of Sundial, Helado Negro sat down with Sundial producer Elisa Baena to talk about his relationship to movement, performance and South Florida's landscape.

On Sundial's previous episode, Billboard's Leila Cobo joined us to talk about watching Latin music go global from her view here in Miami.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Sundial Miami-Dade News Local News music
