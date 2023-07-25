Artist Tony Mendoza's work lives between cultures

If you’ve ever been stuck between languages, searching your bilingual brain for the right phrase, you’d appreciate the art of Tony Mendoza.

Mendoza took the Cuban phrases he heard as a kid growing up in Miami and turned them into art. He painted a cow dancing on a hot skillet to illustrate vaca frita, a traditional Cuban dish. He painted a Chinese rice container next to a bright orange mango — arroz con mango, a Cuban way to say, "This situation is a hot mess."

His art reflects the mind of a person raised between cultures. An American kid, raised by Cuban parents, trying to make sense of South Florida.

Courtesy of Tony Mendoza Tony Mendoza is an artist who illustrates South Florida culture in his work.

What does it mean to be Cuban-American? Tony has paintings for that. A stove-top Cuban coffee maker painted next to a Mr. Coffee. A can of Coke next to a Materva. South Florida culture juxtaposed.

His art also evokes nostalgia. He’s painted the Little Havana of his childhood and the Little Havana of today.

On the July 25 episode of Sundial, we plucked Mendoza out of his studio and brought him into ours.

