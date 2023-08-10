© 2023 WLRN
West Palm Beach’s first poet laureate expresses activism through her art

By Carlos Frías,
Elisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published August 10, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT
Dahlia Perryman is the city of West Palm Beach's first poet laureate. She wrote the official poem for the city "A City Set on a Hill."
Street Art Revolution
For the South Florida poet Dalhia Perryman, artistic expression goes far beyond her poetry.

Earlier this year, Dalhia was named the first poet laureate for West Palm Beach. The mayor asked her to write a poem to encapsulate the city’s hopes. She wondered, what would utopia look like for her community?

But poetry is just one way Dalhia uses her art to change the world around her.

Dalhia is a gifted muralist. She’s part of an art collective called Street Art Revolution. She helped create a mural highlighting unsung heroes and icons of the civil rights movement in downtown West Palm Beach.

Dalhia also uses her skill of performance and storytelling to speak out against gun violence.

She’s worked with survivors of shootings. She’s lost people close to her to guns. So she speaks around the state and around the country for organizations like Sandy Hook Promise to advocate for laws and programs to end gun violence.

On the Aug. 10 episode of Sundial, Perryman joined us to talk about using art to make the world around her better.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, a freelance producer, is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
