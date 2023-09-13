© 2023 WLRN
Sundial

Dale Elliott Jr. brings his comedy and his Caribbean experiences to South Florida

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published September 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
Dale Elliott Jr. is touring throughout the US with his new show, Problem Child, Bad Pickney. You can catch him this weekend at the Coral Spring Arts Center.
Courtesy of Dale Elliott Jr.
Dale Elliott Jr. is touring throughout the U.S. with his new show, Problem Child, Bad Pickney.

The stories that comedian Dale Elliott Jr. grew up hearing in Jamaica were pure comedy.

Dale didn’t need TV for entertainment. He had his grandmothers for laughs. One was laid back. The other, a strict disciplinarian. Depending which house he was in, Dale had to adapt to Granny’s rules.

That’s part of the inspiration for his comedy. Dale is touring throughout the U.S. with his new show, Problem Child, Bad Pickney — with a stop in Broward.

Dale knows South Florida. His father still lives in Fort Lauderdale. And his U.S. grandmother goes to all his shows.

Getting here was a journey. Dale was cast in a movie called Sprinter, loosely based on the life of the famous Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. Acting got him a work visa to come to the U.S. where he saw his father for the first time since he was a boy in Jamaica.

Trauma, he says, makes for good comedy.

Since then he’s been making comedy everywhere his fans can find him: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram. He does his bits in Jamaican patois.

You can catch him this weekend at the Coral Spring Arts Center.

On the Sep. 13 episode of Sundial, Elliott joined us to talk about telling stories, family, culture and the people that make him laugh.

Problem Child: Bad Pickney Tour
When: Saturday, September 16, 2023
Where: Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065
More Info: https://www.thecentercs.com/events/detail/dale-elliott-jr

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, a freelance producer, is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
