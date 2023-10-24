Miami-Dade's poetry ambassador comes to us from the land of rhymes, sonnets and haikus

Miami is the place where Nicole Tallman found her voice.

For years, you’ve been hearing her words. But they’ve been coming out of other people’s mouths. She’s been a ghostwriter for college presidents and a speechwriter for South Florida politicians on either side of the political spectrum.

Now, she’s writing in her own voice. And she’s empowering others to find theirs.

Nicole is the poetry ambassador for Miami-Dade County. She was appointed by Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava. Nicole created a poet laureate program for the county. Her first choice for the program was Richard Blanco, President Barack Obama’s inaugural poet.

Nicole also helps O, Miami bring poetry into people’s lives on a daily basis.

And she’s doing her part by furiously making up for lost time. She’s published three poetry books in three years — including Fersace, which drops next month in time for the Miami Book Fair.

Now, she comes to us as the ambassador from the land of poetry.

On the Oct. 24 episode of Sundial, she joins us to talk about how living in South Florida helped her find her voice as the poet Nicole Tallman.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we spoke with Tameka Hobbs, who manages the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Sistrunk. They partnered with the Black History Project to start a Black History Saturday School in Broward County.

