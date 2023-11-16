© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sundial

Luis Alberto Urrea's new novel helped him understand his mother through her war story

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published November 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Courtesy of Luis Alberto Urrea
Luis Alberto Urrea is a Mexican-American poet, novelist and essayist. He’ll be at the book fair on Sunday on a panel about powerful historical fiction.

The author Luis Alberto Urrea has written with authority about his Mexican roots.

His best-known work, The Devil’s Highway, brought readers into that world. It’s filled with characters and scenes that reflect northern Mexico and the American Southwest. So much that he’s often referred to as a “border writer.”

Write what you know, the saying goes. And his books — fiction and non-fiction — reflect his strong connection to his father’s side of the family.

He’s telling a different kind of story in his new novel, Good Night, Irene. It’s the story of an American woman who runs away from a tumultuous family in New York. She enlists in the Red Cross during World War II and finds herself on the frontlines in Europe, driving an armored truck.

It’s inspired by a real story. His late mother, the red-headed Irish-American, served on the frontlines as a "Donut Dollie." She’s frying hot, fresh donuts for soldiers in the theater of war. Bringing them a sense of home.

Luis will be at the Miami Book Fair on Sunday presenting his book on a panel about powerful historical fiction.

On the Nov. 16 episode of Sundial, we talk about the real-life mom that inspired Luis Alberto Urrea.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we spoke with Tananarive Due. She is a novelist who writes in the genre of Black horror. She’ll be presenting two books at the Miami Book Fair this weekend, including her latest The Reformatory.

We’re celebrating books by talking to authors all week. We’ll finish with a taping of Sundial before a live audience when we speak with Carl Hiaasen.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple PodcastsStitcher and Spotify.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
