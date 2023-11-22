Live at the Miami Book Fair with the most Florida man: Carl Hiaasen

Sundial was invited to host a conversation at the 40th anniversary of the Miami Book Fair. One of the largest literary events in the world.

More than 250 people crammed into an auditorium over the weekend to hear us talk to one of the greats. And we wanted to share that day with you.

Our guest is the most Florida Man, Carl Hiaasen.

Hiaasen is the bard of Florida. He’s our conscience and our raconteur.

He kept politicians in check for decades as a Miami Herald columnist. He blasted the corporations and shady grifters. He used his gift to advocate for our beaches and the Everglades.

And he does that with his books, too.

But you don’t read Carl Hiaasen's work because it’s good for you. You read his work because his stories are a delight.

Eleven of his novels with those two-word titles became national bestsellers. One of them, Bad Monkey, is coming soon to TV on Apple Plus.

Your kids know his work, too. One-word titles, like Skink. And Hoot. (That was a movie, too.)

Courtesy Julio Alvarez

Carl Hiaasen joined Sundial for a live show to talk about his new book, "Wrecker," at the 40th Miami Book Fair on Nov. 18.

You might have even heard his music. He scratched out some lyrics for a couple of nobodies — rocker Warren Zivan and some beach bum named Jimmy Buffet.

Hiaasen's got a new one-word title out, called Wrecker. It’s the story of a fifth-generation Key West kid, or a conch, who loves to fish and boat — then his life takes a turn when he stumbles across a couple of smugglers in a stranded speedboat.

It’s another young adult novel, but don’t get it twisted. Hiaasen’s writing in Wrecker is like any of his other work. It’s an Armani suit tailored for a child.

On the Nov. 22 episode of Sundial, we talk with Hiaasen about his work and why we've heard he’s a pretty tough guy to go fishing with.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we spoke with Arlo Haskell, who is an author, historian and the executive director of the Key West Literary Seminar, which is happening from January 11 to 14.

