Chris Renois on the arduous journey of pursuing comedy

All the things Chris Renois suffered helped make him a better comic.

He says he’s not afraid of going to hell. Because he’s already worked in retail.

He learned how to lie by being a terrible server at a restaurant.

And he knows how to take a joke because he hasn’t lived up to the aspirations of his Haitian immigrant parents.

Chris’ power of observation comes out in all aspects of his career.

He recently starred in the indie film Mountains. It was shot entirely in South Florida with a cast mostly from South Florida. It won a special award at the Tribeca Film Festival — and Chris’ acting is a big reason why.

Because Chris does more than act in the film. He brings his own experiences from being born in Miami and raised in Miramar. He does his own comedy in the movie. He even helped shape a couple of the characters — based on his own life.

You can tell from his work that Chris is first and foremost a storyteller.

On the Nov. 29 episode of Sundial, we hear some stories about how he got here.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we spoke with Baby B Strings, a quartet that performs classical and pop music in unconventional spaces. They take the Beatles to the concert hall and bring Bach to the beach. They joined us for a jam session.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

