Brad Meltzer and his heroes — RBG, Mister Rogers and his teacher Ms. Spicer

Brad Meltzer is in the business of making heroes.

It was more than a decade ago that he first started asking himself who his own kids had to look up to.

Athletes? Businessmen? Politicians? Meltzer thought about his own heroes. And how to present those role models to his own kids — and then for all our kids.

That led to his series of best-selling books for children, “Ordinary People Can Change the World.” You might know them as the “I Am” series.

His two new ones are I am Mister Rogers and I am Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They celebrate the series’ 10th anniversary.

Meltzer obviously knows how to capture a reader’s attention.

Each of his 13 novels has been a New York Times bestseller. His latest nonfiction book, The Nazi Conspiracy, made the list, too. It’s the true story of the secret plot to kill Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin.

Meltzer will visit bookstores across South Florida this weekend to present his new works. But first, he came to see us.

On the Jan. 11 episode of Sundial, he talks with us about his own personal heroes and his ties to South Florida.

Here is a list of his events happening this weekend in South Florida:

Saturday, Jan. 13

Barnes & Noble Boca Raton

When: 1:30 P.M.

Where: 1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431

More info here.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Books & Books

When: 7:30 P.M.

Where: 265 Aragon Avenue #5008 Coral Gables, FL 33134More info here.



Sunday, Jan. 14

David Posnack JCC, book sales by Books & Books

When: 2:30 PM

Where: 5850 S Pine Island Rd, Davie, FL 33328

More info here.

On Sundial's previous episode, you might recognize her from the show “Wait, wait…Don’t Tell Me.” Author and comedian Paula Poundstone has jokes! And she shared them with us.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.