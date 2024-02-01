The duo behind the Coconut Grove Arts Festival poster are partners in art and life

It didn’t take long for Signe and Genna Grushovenko to realize they were ready to unite their lives — and their art.

The couple had known each other for a month before they decided to get married. Soon after, they were creating paintings together. It defined their relationship and their artistic careers.

Together, they received an iconic commission. Signe and Genna painted this year’s Coconut Grove Arts Festival poster. To be asked to paint the poster is an honor with prints becoming instant classics for South Floridians — and collectors.

Their work is a true collaboration. Genna paints abstract art on a canvas. Signee paints portraits of vintage photos over the top. The result is modern pop art that’s also nostalgic.

Being asked to do the poster is a kind of homecoming for the couple. The Grove Arts Festival was one of the first places where they showed their combined art nearly 20 years ago.

The festival kicks off Feb. 17.

On the Feb. 1 episode of Sundial, the Grushovenkos joined us from their home in South Carolina to talk about their artistic lives before they met and how they create together.

