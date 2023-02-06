© 2023 WLRN
The Florida Roundup

‘Tripledemic’; Fla. roads a ‘danger zone'; Storms uncover history buried in sand

By Brendan Rivers
Published December 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
Archaeologists from St. Augustine's Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program team work on an 1800s shipwreck on Little Talbot Island.

COVID-19 cases have ticked up across the U.S. since Thanksgiving, including in Florida, where the positivity rate is in the double digits again.

Flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases are adding to the mix in what’s been labeled a “tripledemic.”

Guests:


Highway to the danger zone

A new report says Florida is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to keeping motorists safe on highways.

The group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety ranks Florida a “danger” state, saying the roads are a hazard due to a low number of laws on the books aimed at preventing traffic deaths.

Guests:


Hurricanes Ian and Nicole reveal shipwrecks on Florida beaches

When Hurricanes Ian and Nicole blew through Florida they didn’t just cause massive amounts of damage, they also uncovered a pair of archaeological sites.

A 19th century shipwreck was recently revealed on Little Talbot Island in Jacksonville, and a curious object was discovered in the sand in Daytona Beach. The finds are fascinating, but they tell just one side of this story. The symptoms of climate change – more intense hurricanes among them – pose a serious threat to many historic sites across Florida.

Guests:

  • Emily Jane Murray, public archaeologist for the Florida Public Archaeology Network
  • Chuck Meide, director of the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program at the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Museum

Brendan Rivers
Brendan Rivers comes to WJCT News with years of experience reporting and hosting news for several stations in the Daytona Beach area.
