‘Tripledemic’; Fla. roads a ‘danger zone'; Storms uncover history buried in sand

COVID-19 cases have ticked up across the U.S. since Thanksgiving, including in Florida, where the positivity rate is in the double digits again.

Flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases are adding to the mix in what’s been labeled a “tripledemic.”

Christine Sexton , Florida Politics reporter

Chad Neilsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville





Highway to the danger zone

A new report says Florida is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to keeping motorists safe on highways.

The group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety ranks Florida a “danger” state , saying the roads are a hazard due to a low number of laws on the books aimed at preventing traffic deaths.

Olivia George , tourism and transportation reporter for the Tampa Bay Times

Olivia George, tourism and transportation reporter for the Tampa Bay Times

Tara Gill, senior director of advocacy and state legislation for the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety





Hurricanes Ian and Nicole reveal shipwrecks on Florida beaches

When Hurricanes Ian and Nicole blew through Florida they didn’t just cause massive amounts of damage, they also uncovered a pair of archaeological sites.

A 19th century shipwreck was recently revealed on Little Talbot Island in Jacksonville, and a curious object was discovered in the sand in Daytona Beach. The finds are fascinating, but they tell just one side of this story. The symptoms of climate change – more intense hurricanes among them – pose a serious threat to many historic sites across Florida.

Emily Jane Murray , public archaeologist for the Florida Public Archaeology Network

Emily Jane Murray, public archaeologist for the Florida Public Archaeology Network

Chuck Meide, director of the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program at the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Museum

