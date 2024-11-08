Florida and California: What the two can learn from each other post-election

Constitutional amendments

Florida voters decided the fate of a half dozen amendments this week. Two of those measures —one to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution and the other to legalize recreational marijuana for adults— received far more attention and campaign money.

We spoke about what passed, what failed, and what might be next with a panel of Florida Public Radio reporters.

Guests:



Joe Byrnes , reporter for Central Florida Public Media.

, reporter for Central Florida Public Media. Stephanie Colombini, health reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida.

Florida and California in conversation

Florida and California are two states that are often pitted against each other politically. We decided to check in with our Bay Area colleagues at Forum, KQED's live call-in program, for a post-election conversation.

Beyond the partisan sniping of Blue State vs. Red State, what can the two states learn from each other?

Guests:

