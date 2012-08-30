The South Florida Roundup
Fridays at 1 PM & Saturdays at 6 AM on WLRN 91.3FM
Each week, journalists and newsmakers from South Florida analyze and debate some of the most topical issues from across the region.
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In the next hour we will get you ready for the new school year that begins next week, starting with a conversation with Miami-Dade County’s incoming school superintendent Rafael Villalobos who’s got declining enrollment in his backpack (01:03). We’ll also talk with a nutrition advocate about what looks like the end of universal free lunch for many schools and with a pediatrician about student vaccinations (19:03). And a Broward teacher shares what it’s like to teach in Florida — on Florida pay (34:35).
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League of Women Voters of Miami Dade, WLRN reporters and a political analyst talk upcoming electionsThe primaries are upon us in South Florida. Rest easy, your mail-in ballots look secure — but Democratic races in those new gerrymandered districts? They’re lookin’ messy.Early voting starts on Monday, so we devoted the hour to the Aug. 18 Florida primary elections. The League of Women Voters walked us through what you need to know about the contests and controversies before you head to the ballot box (01:03). We also looked at the hot local races and referendums from Palm Beach to Key West (19:03). And we discussed the primary chaos playing out in so many South Florida congressional districts thanks to that new map (34:35).
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On the South Florida Roundup, we talked with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava about the daunting budget dilemmas ahead – especially if Florida voters approve a sharp property-tax cut measure in November (01:19). We also discussed the imminent expiration of Temporary Protected Status for some 350,000 Haitians here – who will now face deportation. (21:20) And we chatted with the director of Havana Coyotes – the first U.S. film shot entirely in communist Cuba with a Cuban cast. (36:23).
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On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discuss what’s next for the Everglades site that, for the past year, was home to the controversial migrant detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz. It’s gone now, but what mark does it leave? [0:11]. Host Tim Padgett also spoke with WLRN's Wilkine Brutus on why Palm Beach County commissioners just decisively voted to block the massive artificial intelligence data center known as "Project Tango" [19:00]. And we’ll examine Argentina’s massive soccer success – and the local FBI probe into its federation. [33:45].
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On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we try to unpack how Venezuela now recovers from its worst earthquake disaster in a century – and the impact that will have on the large Venezuelan diaspora here [0:11]. Host Tim Padgett also spoke with the retired judge whose persistence paid off when a pioneering mental health recovery center in Miami-Dade County, was finally approved to open [18:00]. And with the last big match in Miami being played on July 11, we’ll take stock of the men’s soccer World Cup – and the fans! [34:00].
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This week, we meet with Haitian-American immigration attorney Frandley Julien to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling ending TPS for Haitian and Syrian migrants (0:11). We remember the Surfside condominium collapse, which happened five years ago this week (22:00) and speak with Adelys Ferro, Executive Director of the Venezuelan American Caucus, following two massive earthquakes in the country (39:11).
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On this edition of The South Florida Roundup, we're joined by guests Dr. Tameka Bradley and Brian Knowles to talk about the history of Juneteenth and the end of slavery in the U.S. (0:11), the emergence of Black communities in the 19th and 20th centuries (20:45) and the teaching of Black history in today's often politicized education system (34:44).
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This week on The South Florida Roundup, we're joined by the property appraisers from Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties (1:39). We also take a look at some of the local storylines to watch during this year's World Cup, from heat exhaustion to the reactions of South Florida's Brazilian and Haitian communities. (31:23)
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This week on The South Florida Roundup, we talk about Miami-Dade County's purchase of a fuel depot site on Fisher Island (0:11). We also breakdown the developments in aid negotiations between the U.S. and Cuba (18:18). Then, remembering Muhammad Ali with a photographer whose images were used for the book Muhammad Ali: A Tribute to the Greatest (34:25).
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This week on The South Florida Roundup, we sit down with Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones, who recently announced his intention to not seek reelection( 0:11). Jones is considered a potential candidate for Rep. Frederica Wilson's congressional seat in District 24, who also just announced she would be stepping down after this election. We also talk hurricane season with WLRN's environmental reporter Jenny Staletovich and Ben Kirtman, the dean of the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science at the University of Miami (18:22). Then, we're joined by Imam Dr. Tarek Chebbi, to learn more about the Islamic holiday, Eid al-Adha (34:13).